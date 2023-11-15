Child and Family Services worker charged with DUI, felony child endangerment

BUTTE — The Butte-Silver Bow County Attorney is requesting assistance from the Department of Justice in a case involving a Child and Family Services worker who is charged with driving under the influence and child endangerment.

Ciana Dale was arrested by the Montana Highway Patrol on Oct. 21 at 3:00 a.m. and she is charged with one count of driving under the influence—her first offense—and one count of criminal child endangerment, a felony, for driving with a child under the age of 14 in her pickup while being under the influence of alcohol and/or dangerous drugs.

Dale, who lives in Butte, works for the Montana Department of Health and Human Services as a child protective services worker and at one point was part of the Butte Family Drug Court team, often handling cases involving DUIs and child endangerment.

The Butte-Silver Bow County attorney is now bringing a resolution before the county commission to request proprietorial assistance in the case.

MTN reached out to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services and in a written statement communications director Jon Elbet confirmed that Dale is currently employed with DPHHS as a child welfare manager.

"This employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of our internal investigation into this matter. Since the department generally does not comment on specific personnel matters, DPHHS will not provide further comment at this time," says Ebelt.