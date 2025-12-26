Christmas Eve shooting leaves one injured in Flathead County

KALISPELL — A man was shot on Columbia Falls Stage Road on Christmas Eve, with the suspect now in custody at the Flathead County Detention Center.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting report in the 1400 block of Columbia Falls Stage Road at approximately 2:14 p.m. on December 24, 2025.

According to the Flathead Sheriff, the male victim called 911 to report he had been shot by another male. Deputies and emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and provided aid before transporting the victim to Logan Health Emergency Department, where he is receiving treatment.

A male suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office Detention Center. Deputies and detectives are actively working to serve a search warrant and process the scene for evidence.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Columbia Falls Stage Road is currently closed in the area while law enforcement processes the scene. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Authorities report there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.