Coroner’s Inquest held in Missoula County inmate death

MISSOULA — Friday, an inquest was held in the death of Nicholas Waikel, who died in the Missoula County Detention Facility in December. The hearing came after months of Waikel’s family pushing for answers about their son’s final moments.

Waikel, a 33 year-old from Indiana, was arrested on December 8th after running from a Missoula Police officer. The officer attempted the stop after seeing Waikel in the roadway. He was booked into the jail on charges of disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia, for a syringe that was found with him.

Waikel was found unresponsive in his cell just after midnight on December 9th.

Watch the Coroner's Inquest Hearing:

Missoula Jail Death Inquest

The circumstances surrounding his death were investigated by outside personnel, including the Ravalli County Coroner and the Montana Department of Criminal Investigations. An autopsy found that Waikel died from acute methamphetamine intoxication, from a burst bag in his stomach. His death was listed as accidental. Friday’s inquest was presided over by Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Coroner, Jessie Sather.

At the inquest, jail staff testified that Waikel did not seem intoxicated during his incarceration and answered no when asked if he was under the influence. They did say they believed he was exhibiting potential mental health symptoms, like talking to himself. Waikel was placed in a cell by himself, as staff had concerns that this could cause a fight if he was placed in a shared cell. However, they said they did not believe he was experiencing a health emergency.

Staff checked on Waikel repeatedly, and said they observed nothing unusual until he was found unresponsive. Around 9:30, jail staff attempted to have a nurse preform a routine medical intake. But, staff testified it was delayed due to Waikel’s behavior. Throughout the evening, Waikel was observed in various states of nudity, talking to himself and sitting with his head in his hands. The staff testified that this is behavior they see fairly often in the facility.

Shortly after the delayed medical intake, another inmate asked an officer if Waikel was alright. The officer mentioned this to his superior, but the nurse was not called back to check on Waikel. The last cell check on Waikel happened around 11:15, where the staff said nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

Just after midnight, an emergency was declared. Officers found Waikel unresponsive on his cell floor, his body blue-ish and stiff. Staff and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but were unable to resuscitate him.

Based on testimony and documents from the investigation, the jury was asked to determine the who, what, when, where, why and how behind Waikel’s death. Out of the options of deliberate homicide, negligent homicide and non-criminal means, the jury determined that Waikel died from non-criminal means.

Waikel’s family told MTN that he was a loving brother to 12 siblings. He served in the U.S. Navy, loved the outdoors and was loved deeply by his fiends and family.