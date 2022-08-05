Deer Lodge man facing charges in death of newborn daughter

DEER LODGE – A Deer Lodge man faces a charge of deliberate homicide in connection with the death of his newborn daughter.

Blaze Eugene Sievers, 24, is accused in the death of his 14-day-old infant and remains jailed in Powell County on $500,000 bond, according to Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles.

The sheriff’s office was notified on July 31st by Child Protective Services that the infant was being treated for an undisclosed injury at the hospital in Deer Lodge. Sievers was initially charged with felony assault on a minor, the sheriff said.

The baby eventually died Tuesday evening and Sievers was charged with deliberate homicide the following day.

The sheriff didn’t release any details about the incident because the case is still under investigation.

Sievers is expected to be arraigned on the assault on a minor and deliberate homicide charge in District Court on Aug. 16th.