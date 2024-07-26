Del Orrin Crawford found guilty for deadly Flathead County shooting

KALISPELL — Del Orrin Crawford, charged with shooting and killing 28-year-old Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars outside of the Southfork Saloon in Martin City in August of 2022, has been found guilty of deliberate homicide.

Crawford was charged with one count of deliberate homicide, one count of attempted deliberate homicide, one count of assault with a weapon, and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Charging documents state that the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received several calls regarding a shooting at the Southfork Saloon in Martin City at 1 a.m. on August 27, 2022.

Deputies arrived at the scene and saw Doug Crosswhite on the road in front of the bar with a tourniquet around his arm and a seal on his chest wound.

Deputies also saw 28-year-old Whisper Sellars of Hungry Horse receiving CPR on the ground with a chest wound.

Sellars died at the scene, while Crosswhite was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell for medical treatment.



Witness Chelsea Bauska had been performing CPR on Sellars. Law enforcement officers conducted interviews at the scene with Bauska.

Bauska said the incident began when Crawford saw some people trying to start a golf cart outside of the bar and the situation escalated, according to charging documents.

Bauska said she tried to de-escalate the situation, but Crawford and Sellars got into an argument with pushing and shoving.

Bauska said that Crawford fired his gun, hitting both Sellars and Crosswhite.

Deputies talked with another witness, Bradley Crosswhite, who stated that Sellars and Alicia Crosswhite were sitting on the golf cart taking pictures when they were confronted by Crawford.

Bradley Crosswhite said that Crawford, Sellars, and Alicia Crosswhite began to argue.

Bradley said Crawford pushed Sellars and Alicia Crosswhite. She said Doug Crosswhite pushed Crawford in response, and that Crawford fell backward, got up, pulled a handgun from his waistline, and began shooting.

Charging documents state Crawford told the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office over the phone he had fired his weapon in self-defense. Crawford was found on South Fork Road and arrested.

Charging documents state that Crawford refused to tell law enforcement where the firearm was located, saying “it was in a safe place and the officers would not find it.”

Crawford’s sentencing is set for September 19, 2024.