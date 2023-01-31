Deputies investigate shooting south of Billings

Authorities are investigating a shooting on Cormier Road south of Billings on Monday night.

Details were thin, but Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder confirmed at 7:30 p.m. that at least one person had been shot. (Update 9 p.m. Linder said one other person was injured, but he was unsure if that person was shot.)

No arrests were immediately made, but deputies were interviewing several witnesses. Linder said there was no threat to the public.

Deputies responded to the call around 5 p.m. Several patrol vehicles and an ambulance were spotted near the intersection of Cormier Road and Blue Creek Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Here's the statement released by Yellowstone County Sheriff's Capt. Kent O'Donnell:

"On Monday 1/30 at approximately 4:35 pm Billings Communications Center received a 911 call of a possible shooting in the 9900 block of Cormier Rd. This is a rural location approximately 15 miles south of Billings near the Crow Indian Reservation. A short time later a second 911 call of a shooting was reported. Cellular phone service is limited in this area. Initially it was unknown if there were multiple shootings with multiple victims or a single event. Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Deputies and BIA Officers responded. Deputies located a victim and possible witnesses. A second victim was located a short distance away. Both victims were transported to Billings Hospitals. A person of interest was detained. At this time there is no threat to the public. Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office conducting multiple interviews and investigating the scene. Additional information will be available tomorrow when the Sheriff’s Office releases an official statement."