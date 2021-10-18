Details emerge after woman hit and killed by vehicle in Missoula

MISSOULA — We are learning additional information about a Saturday incident where a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department responded to WinCo Foods on Reserve Street at around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday to what was initially reported as a hit and run.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold tells MTN News Bradley Nagel — who was under the influence at the time of the incident — remained at the scene and was cooperative with law enforcement.

Law enforcement originally told MTN News they had reason to believe that the incident may have been part of a domestic violence case.

"Officers responded to what was initially reported as a hit and run, and it became clear that this was, like I said a domestic-related incident, there were, this was in the parking lot of WinCo, so there were people who witnessed the incident. Multiple first responders, police, fire, medical responded to the scene, and because of the nature of the call, there was a lot of presence by first responders." - Missoula PD spokeswoman Lydia Arnold

Missoula Police Department expresses our deepest sympathies to the family of the victim.