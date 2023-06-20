Details emerging after 4 people found dead in Kellogg, Idaho

KELLOGG, ID - An investigation into the timeline and events that led to the shooting deaths of four people on Sunday evening in Kellogg, Idaho is continuing. Law enforcement responded to the 500 block of West Brown Avenue in Kellogg at approximately 7:20 p.m. and found four people dead inside a residence. Idaho State Police report that a 31-year-old man who was initially detained by law enforcement has been booked into the Shoshone County Jail on probable cause for murder. "This is a tragic situation that will affect the Kellogg community. Detectives continue working to establish a timeline and what led to the shooting," said District 1 Investigations Lieutenant Paul Berger. "As this case will go through the judicial process, we are ensuring every angle is covered with a thorough investigation." The Shoshone County Coroner's Office took custody of the four deceased and will release victim identities, along with the cause and manner of their deaths. Investigators say that the suspect is the neighbor of the victims. According to a news release, the relationships between the parties and the suspect's motive will not be confirmed by law enforcement until after the initial court appearance when records become available through the courts. Detectives are confident all parties in this homicide have been identified and do not believe there is an ongoing danger to the community, according to ISP. The ISP, the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, the Kellogg Police Department, and the Shoshone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office worked throughout the night to investigate and obtain search warrants for this case.