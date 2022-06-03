Details emerging following hours-long standoff in Missoula

MISSOULA – We are learning more information about a daylong standoff with law enforcement in Missoula that ended on Thursday evening.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold reports that Scott McKinney was arrested after barricading himself inside a home in the 100 block of Black Pine Trail.

Missoula PD began receiving 9-1-1 calls regarding McKinney at around 7 p.m. Wednesday which Arnold explained “indicated probable cause to further investigate felony crimes.”

Mike Powers/MTN News

McKinney locked himself inside his residence and refused to communicate or cooperate with the police, according to Arnold.

The Missoula Police Department SWAT Team was called to the scene and was later relieved by other agencies — including a SWAT Team from Flathead County.

“MPD and assisting agencies used a variety of de-escalation techniques and tactics to try and get compliance from McKinney,” Arnold noted.

Katie Miller/MTN News

McKinney was taken into custody at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Arnold says an investigation into the incident is continuing and that McKinney was arrested on an Assault with a Weapon charge.

“We are thankful for the outcome of the incident and appreciate the assistance from our law enforcement partners, fire and medical,” Arnold stated.