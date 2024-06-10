Details emerging in attempted deliberate homicide near Whitefish

KALISPELL — We are learning more about the attempted deliberate homicide that took place last week in Flathead County where a son has been charged with stabbing his father.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a disturbance with a weapon on Farm to Market Road west of Whitefish on June 6, 2024. Deputies arrived at a home to find David Defazio had been stabbed in the neck with a knife.

Court documents state David was stabbed by his son Anthony Defazio in their home. Flathead County Sheriff Heino told MTN on Friday that the father was in stable condition at a local hospital.

Anthony Defazio fled the scene and was stopped and detained shortly after the incident. Once detained, officers found a bloody knife on the center console of Anthony’s vehicle.

Anthony Defazio remains in the Flathead County Detention Center on felony attempted deliberate homicide charges.