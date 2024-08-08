Doctor accused of sexual assaults at Missoula hospital back in Montana

MISSOULA — The former emergency room doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients at Missoula's Community Medical Center has returned to Montana.

Brielle Lande — a Missoula County Deputy Attorney in the Special Victims Prosecutions Unit who is representing the State in the case — has confirmed Dr. Tyler Hurst has returned to Montana from a treatment center in Mississippi.

Dr. Hurst is residing in Ravalli County on a GPS monitoring system and cannot enter Missoula County.

According to court documents, Hurst has been charged with five counts of sexual intercourse without consent and three counts of sexual assault on female patients while they were seen in the CMC emergency room.

Court documents indicate there are at least 15 "Jane Does" who have come forward with similar allegations.

MTN News

The first count is alleged to have happened in December of 2023, but other court documents indicated that some of the allegations go back as far as 2017.

Two victims identified in court documents as Jane Doe One and Jane Doe Two have filed a civil lawsuit against Dr. Hurst.

CMC told MTN in a previous statement that Dr. Hurst was working in the emergency room as an independent physician practicing in the ER room.

We reached out to Dr. Hurt's attorney Dight Schulte. However, he would not comment on an active case.

Dr. Hurst is scheduled to appear in court on August 15, which is believed to be his first in-person court appearance since he was charged. He had previously appeared via Zoom from Mississippi for earlier court appearances.

Dr. Hurst faces 105 years to life in prison and up to a $261,500 fine if found guilty on the charges.