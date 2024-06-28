Doctor accused of sexually assaulting Missoula hospital patients back in court

MISSOULA- — A doctor who is accused of sexually assaulting several patients in the emergency room at Community Medical Center appeared via video in court again on Thursday to discuss a date for the next hearing.

The details regarding Dr. Tyler James Hurst’s return to Missoula once he is released from the sexual addiction treatment center in Hattiesburg, Mississippi were also discussed.

The next hearing in the case has been set for July 25, 2024, at 2 p.m.

Dr. Hurst at maximum is facing 85 years to life on the seven criminal counts that he is charged with and a maximum fine of $211,500.

Dr. Hurst is currently charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent and three offenses of sexual assault. The earliest alleged assault is going back to 2017.

During a hearing on June 20, three additional Jane Does came forward with allegations of experiences of misconduct from Dr. Hurst.

Dr. Hurst is expected to be back in Missoula sometime in August after he is released from the sex addiction facility.

Anyone with additional information about Dr. Hurst — or who was a patient who may have had similar experiences — is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.

The Missoula County Attorney’s Office encourages survivors of sexual violence to call the Crime Victim Advocate’s Office at 406-258-3830 for free and confidential supportive services.