Employer of car theft victim in Great Falls offers beer reward

Kamaria Hill's car was stolen recently in Great Falls, and her employer - Matthias Schalper, owner of Kellergeist Pub - is offering a unique reward: "A case of premium Bitburger Zwickl for the person who can bring it home."

Video footage showed that it was taken by a female at 9:36 a.m. on Thursday, December 1st, near Great Falls High School. It is a 2018 silver Honda HRV, and still has Lithia paper plates.

Hill had left her car running to warm up while she ran back inside her house for a few minutes. When she returned, she found that her car was gone.

“It was crazy,” said Hill. “You never think it will happen to you until it does.”

The Great Falls Police Department was called not long after it was stolen, but was unable to locate the car.

Lieutenant Tony Munkres of the GFPD stressed the importance of not leaving vehicles running and unattended.

He noted, “GFPD took 20 stolen autos since October 15th…most of the time, the suspect had access to the keys somehow. In December, GFPD has already taken five stolen auto reports…three of the five were people who left their car running to warm up. In Great Falls, we typically see a spike in stolen autos during the winter months…mostly due to people who leave their cars running.”

Hill had been saving up to buy the car since she was 15 and was finally able to put a $5,000 down payment on the car weeks prior to the theft.

“It’s frustrating because my first payment is coming up but I don’t actually have the car,” she said.

Schalper said, “Well, us as a whole team, we were super shocked and disappointed that this happened to Kamaria. She is the sweetest girl here on the team and we all love her. We were disgusted.”

He continued, “We need to, I mean, we need to as a community, we need to stick together. And there's obviously only so much the police can do and help finding these people.”

If you have any information on the missing vehicle, you're asked to contact the GFPD.



