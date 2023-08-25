Ennis man and woman among 28 charged in major drug trafficking case

A man and woman from Ennis were arrested on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, in connection with an alleged drug trafficking ring run by a fugitive in Utah that has led to the indictment of 28 total defendants.

Steven Kay Langley, 55, and 51-year-old Tammie Lynn Salstrom, both of Ennis, were arrested on multiple counts, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The charges stem from their involvement in an alleged drug trafficking organization led by Llobani Federico Figueroa, aka “Pablo,” of Magna, Utah, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.

The release said 32-year-old Figueroa and 27 co-defendants, including Langley and Salstrom, are accused of conspiring to distribute narcotics, including methamphetamine, from December 2022 through August 2023.

According to the release, Figueroa allegedly served as the primary connection between multiple Californian and Mexico-based supply sources and broker/distributors in Utah.

Undercover agents reportedly made multiple controlled narcotics purchases from different distributors working on Figueroa’s behalf during the timeframe of the alleged drug ring activity.

The release said Figueroa had been a fugitive since February 2020 when he was indicted by a federal grand jury for distribution of methamphetamine. He was arrested on Aug. 3, 2023.

Court documents state that at the time of Figueroa’s arrest, he possessed more than $300,000 in cash, three Glock firearms with ammunition, 3.8 pounds of methamphetamine, 328 grams of heroin, 1.6 pounds of “crack” cocaine, and 409 grams of powder cocaine.

According to the release, Figueroa is also a member of “La Raza,” a nationwide criminal organization. He was arraigned in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, Aug. 21. His trial date has not yet been set.

Langley and Salstrom are being held for the FBI at the Gallatin County Detention Center as of Friday, Aug. 25. They have both been denied bond.