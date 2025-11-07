Escaped inmate arrested at Hardin casino

HARDIN - An escaped inmate from a correctional facility in Bozeman was taken back into custody on Halloween evening in Hardin.

Hardin police said Nathan Patrick Doyle of Billings was serving a sentence for a robbery before escaping from a window.

Police in Hardin say they got word the inmate may be in their area before finding him at a casino.

That's when the department came in from multiple entrances to make the arrest.

"Officers were able to place hands on him without him realizing who they were. And at that point, once he realized who they were, of course, the struggle ensued, but they were able to Tase him and get him into custody without incident or injury to him, the officers, or the patrons that were nearby," said Hardin Police Chief Paul George.

Police say Doyle is being held at the Big Horn County jail where he awaits hearings and a transfer to Montana State Prison.