Escaped Park Co. prisoner at large

LIVINGSTON — UPDATE: 7/26/2021 - 8:32 AM - Shortly after daylight on the morning of July 26th Park County Deputies found the vehicle Linde had stolen. Linde is still at large and is believed to be driving a 2000 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with MT plate 49-6627D which is also stolen. He is still considered to be armed and dangerous.

A Park County inmate who escaped from law enforcement Sunday night is armed and considered to be dangerous.

According to a press release, on July 25th just before 11 pm, Jordon Earl Linde, 34, overpowered a Park County Detention Officer and took his sidearm and vehicle keys. Linde is armed and considered to be dangerous. He is last known to be wearing inmate clothing with black and white stripes on. He has possession of a pistol and was last known to be driving a Park County Detention minivan.

Linde was last seen around Mile Marker 11 on US Hwy 89 North. Park County and surrounding counties and agencies are currently searching for Linde.

Park County Sheriff's Office Jordon Earl Linde

If you see Linde, do not approach him or try to apprehend him. Please contact the Park County Sheriff’s Office at 406-222-2050. Or call 911.

