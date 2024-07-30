Estimated $13,000 stolen from Billings Convention Center weekend event

BILLINGS — An estimated $13,000 in collectibles were stolen from Billings Hotel and Convention Center during SilverStorm's Pop Culture Con in the evening/morning hours between Friday and Saturday as well as the evening/morning hours between Saturday and Sunday.

“Initially, I had $7,400 worth of Pokemon, statues, and a game system stolen," said Sean Osborne, owner of Keep It Alive collectibles and one of what Billings police said are at least six victims, "Unfortunately, they came back a second night on Saturday.”

Police said hotel staff interrupted the second theft attempt, but suspects were able to escape before authorities arrived.

“I can’t do much ‘cause I’m not rich, I’m not super smart or whatever, but what I can do is try and give people a safe environment – which got (shook) up this weekend," said James Bart, owner of SilverStorm Creations and organizer of the event.

The hotel declined MTN's request for an interview.

Osborne said KAB Sports Cards & Collectibles has been the most help in capturing images of the suspects below.

“My employee called me," said Kris Brester, owner of KAB. "He said that somebody had brought it a bunch of Pokemon and we had got a phone call that the convention had broken into.”

KAB employees held onto the cards, which were in police's possession at the time of publishing.

Despite the financial gravity, Bart said more than any loss, including his own, he is most upset about what this kind of crime does to the community he's fostered for the last five years during the convention.

“To see all those people that had been able to grow, to come out, to gain the confidence – that to me is worth all the money in the world," said Bart.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Billings police at (406) 657-8200.