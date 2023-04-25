FBI issues alert for woman suspected in Lodge Pole assault and robbery

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says that a federal arrest warrant was issued recently for Nicole Lynn Hicks.

The FBI said in a news release on April 24, 2023, that Hicks is wanted for a robbery and assault that occurred near Lodge Pole, within the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, on November 1, 2021.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Hicks on March 2, 2023, by the U.S. District Court in Great Falls, after she was charged with robbery, assault with intent to commit a felony, and intimidation.

Hicks is 36 years old, stands 5'10", weighs between 115 and 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes; she also has numerous tattoos.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to contact the FBI in Salt Lake City at 801-579-1400.

You can also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter