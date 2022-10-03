Felon sentenced for trafficking drugs in Great Falls and Rocky Boy’s

Nathaniel Jameco Brown was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls on Monday, October 3, 2022, after admitting to illegally possessing a firearm and bringing methamphetamine and fentanyl pills to the Great Falls area and the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation for distribution.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said in a news release that Brown, 45 years old, pleaded guilty in February to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The government alleged that in the fall of 2021, law enforcement officers in Great Falls learned that Brown was distributing drugs from Great Falls-area hotels.

In December 2021, law enforcement stopped Brown, who was driving from Spokane in Washington to Great Falls, near Vaughn and found him in possession of 20 fentanyl pills, more than an ounce of meth, and a loaded pistol and several magazines.

Brown described making numerous trips to Great Falls and the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation to sell fentanyl pills and significant quantities of meth.

Brown estimated bringing a total of 12 ounces of meth and 500 pills to Montana.

Brown was prohibited from possessing firearms because of previous felony convictions, including a federal conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris sentenced Brown to eight years and four months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan Plaut prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI, Great Falls Police Department, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Russell Country Drug Task Force, Montana Highway Patrol and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.



TRENDING ARTICLES

