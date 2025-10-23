Fentanyl blamed for increased property crimes in Butte

BUTTE – No one is witnessing the fentanyl problem in the Mining City more than those who are on the frontline – the police officers. It’s increasing crime in Butte-Silver Bow and also making police work a little more complex.

“It’s turned where we were drug counselors, and now we’re medics administering Narcan to people, we’re therapists, we’re taking on so many roles,” Butte Sheriff Ed Lester said.

Butte sheriff says fentanyl crisis transforms police into 'drug counselors and medics'

With Butte having the highest per capita overdose rate in the state for Fentanyl, police say this highly addictive drug also brings increased crime.

"You see kids, or even grandsons and granddaughters who are addicted to Fentanyl or methamphetamine, they burglarize their parents' house, they burglarize their grandparents' house, they're committing financial crimes in the community, there’s some violent crimes, property crimes,” said Lester.

The sheriff says it’s no surprise that meth and fentanyl are behind much of these property crimes.

“Everybody says the border’s closed. I’ve not seen any less drugs on the street nor has any law enforcement officer that I know seeing any less drugs on the street,” he said.

Police can’t arrest their way out of this issue. Lester believes early education and intensive treatment are needed to curb the addiction problem.

“We even have treatment in our detention center with suboxone to take people down from opiates and to keep them at a therapeutic level even when they’re out on the streets so they have time to get out on the streets and get to a counseling center or a medically assisted treatment center,” the sheriff said.

Local law enforcement is focusing on arresting the dealers and those who bring the drugs into the community. The users don’t need jail. They need help.

I’ve never met a police officer or law enforcement officer who wasn't in the business to help people. That’s why we got in this job. But law enforcement being tasked to end the Fentanyl crisis or the addiction crisis in America is not going to be effective,” Lester said.