Flathead Co. Sheriff captures kidnapping suspect after multiple pursuits

KALISPELL- The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says they captured a suspect accused of kidnapping a woman on Sunday. Officials say it happened after the suspect escaped custody following his release from a medical evaluation at Logan Health.

Officials believe the kidnapping originally started in Missoula on Sunday, April 21. The woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Missoula jumped out of a car near Columbia Falls, and then called the police, according to the sheriff's office.

After the first call to police from the alleged victim, another call came in saying that the suspect was on foot near railroad tracks. After a foot pursuit, the Flathead County Sheriff's office took 24-year-old Adam Whiteman into custody for the alleged kidnapping. The pursuit led to the first arrest.

Whiteman was transported to the Logan Health Medical Center in Kalispell for a medical evaluation after the first arrest.

Following a medical evaluation, Whiteman then escaped from police custody again causing another pursuit. Eventually, Whiteman was taken back into custody at Lawrence Park in Kalispell, which led to a second arrest.

Whiteman faces at least eight charges, which include kidnapping, robbery, escape, intimidation, unlawful restraint, resisting arrest, obstruction of a police officer, and assault of a partner or family member, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino.

The Flathead County Sheriff's office told MTN that they will be cooperating with the Missoula County law enforcement. As for now, Whiteman is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center.

The investigation is on going and no further information is available at this time.