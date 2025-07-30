Flathead County man sentenced to prison for pointing a laser at a helicopter

MISSOULA — A Columbia Falls man who pointed a laser-mounted firearm at a helicopter will spend eight months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and has also been ordered to pay a $15,000 fine, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Travis Kurt Myers, 57, pleaded guilty in March 2025 to one count of aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents that Flathead County Sheriff’s deputies received a report from a delivery driver who had a green laser pointed at his vehicle and then heard a gunshot in Columbia Falls. Another witness also reported Myers had pointed a gun at her and discharged it at the ground. As deputies were interviewing the witness, they continued to hear gunshots coming from the area. Aerial surveillance was requested.

A helicopter equipped with thermal-capable cameras was able to locate Myers outside his residence with a firearm. Myers repeatedly pointed the firearm with a laser mounted on it at the helicopter. The pilots were able to see the laser and able to capture it on their cameras. The pilots observed the gun being fired, but were unsure if he had it pointed in their direction.

Law enforcement officers on the ground near Myers’ residence could hear the helicopter in flight, showing that Myers was aware that he was aiming the laser at the helicopter.

Law enforcement took Myers into custody without incident. They obtained a search warrant for the property and located numerous firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammo. They also found an unregistered silencer and a rifle with a green laser attached.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over sentencing in the case, which was investigated by the ATF and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.