Florence woman sentenced for DUI crash that killed her son

MISSOULA — Megan Beard was sentenced on Friday to five years with the Montana Department of Corrections for the death of her ten-year-old son, who died in a DUI crash last winter.

She was also ordered to serve an additional 168 days for injuries another driver suffered from the crash.

Beard's driver's license will be suspended, and she will have driving restrictions if she is released on parole. Beard will not be allowed to operate a motor vehicle with any minor in the car, without another adult present.

Missoula District Court Judge Shane Vannatta also ordered Beard to perform 200 hours of community service and to pay more than $15,000 in restitution fees.

The 34-year-old Beard had been charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence, negligent vehicular assault, two counts of child criminal endangerment, and criminal endangerment.

She pleaded guilty to the charges on June 24, admitting she drank alcohol from baking extracts and was too drunk to drive the day of the crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports Beard crossed into oncoming traffic near the "S" curves on Highway 93 near Lolo on Feb 15 .

Her son Brecken died, while her two other children sustained minor injuries.

-information from Katie Miller included in this report