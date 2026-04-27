Following 5-year-old boy's death, woman seen in court Monday morning

BOULDER — Kathryn Lesal Garaas made an initial appearance in Jefferson County Justice Court on Monday, April 27, 2026.

Garaas was arrested on Friday, April 24, 2026, after a 5-year-old boy was found dead north of Whitehall, following a reported medical emergency.

According to previous reporting by MTN News, Garaas was arrested for suspected homicide.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson Valley EMS and deputies from the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

First responders provided medical aid to the child, but the boy did not survive.

Investigators took the woman to the Jefferson County Detention Center in Boulder. Deputies say there is no threat to the public.

The Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is now leading the case.

According to a GoFundMe fundraiser, the boy is reportedly Reign Tyler Blair, and Garaas is allegedly his "biological mother."

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.

RELATED: Woman arrested for suspected homicide after 5-year-old boy dies following medical emergency near Whitehall