Former Blackfeet Nation Public Information Officer accused of stealing more than $78k from the tribe

GREAT FALLS — Former Blackfeet Nation Public Information Officer James McNeely has been indicted for allegedly stealing from the tribe and wire fraud, specifically related to American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

According to court documents filed in The United States District Court for the District of Montana, from October 2021 through October 2022, McNeely was working as Operations Manager for the Blackfeet Tribe. During that time, he had requested reimbursement for more than $78,000 of purchases from Amazon for COVID-19 supplies and other items for the tribe.

MTN News

McNeely is accused of not purchasing those items as he claimed but still receiving and keeping the money from the tribe. He is further alleged to have submitted photographs of his Amazon shopping cart and quotes from a local business to make the claims appear legitimate.

An arraignment for McNeely is scheduled for Nov. 28 at 1:30 p.m. in Great Falls.

Read the full indictment: