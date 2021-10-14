Former Butte Tommyknockers GM arrested in connection with burglary

BUTTE — The former general manager of Butte's Tommyknockers baseball team was arrested earlier this week in connection with a burglary.

Butte police allege Dane Wagner entered the Alpenglow treatment clinic on West Park Street and took a space heater from the facility early Tuesday morning. Wagner was found by police sleeping in a neighboring empty office with the space heater.

The baseball team's main office is located in the same building as the health clinic. Wagner was released from jail Tuesday.

Wagner was fired as GM of the Butte baseball team after allegations of mismanagement surfaced in August.