MILES CITY — A former Colstrip High School teacher has been found guilty on multiple felony charges after a jury determined he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old student during his first and only year on the job.

Watch the story below:

Former Colstrip teacher found guilty of sexually abusing underage student

After a five-day trial, including two days of deliberations, jurors on Friday convicted William Eugene Schuman-Kline, 29, on three of four felony counts, including felony sexual assault and sexual abuse of children. The verdict was delivered in Custer County District Court in Miles City, where the trial had been moved from Rosebud County, and was presided over Rosebud County District Court Judge Rennie Wittman.

“We do unanimously find, by proof beyond a reasonable doubt, that the victim, J.S., was less than 16 years old, and the defendant was three or more years older than victim J.S.,” read Rosebud County district court clerk Elizabeth Ball.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Those words marked the end of what the victim’s mother, Jennifer Small, described as a painful but necessary journey toward accountability.

“A bad thing happened, and justice, as most people say, it was served,” said Small in an interview with MTN.

Charging documents state Schuman-Kline, then 27, used his position of authority as a teacher at Colstrip High School to coerce the underage student into sexual activity between November 2023 and February 2024. The victim was not legally able to consent.

Prosecutors alleged the abuse occurred on school property, including inside Schuman-Kline’s classroom. Court records also show he used online communication, primarily Snapchat, to send nude images of himself, encourage sexual activity, and persuade the victim to view sexually explicit material. It also states he knowingly possessed nude photos of the student.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Schuman-Kline was charged with four counts, three of them felonies. Jurors found him not guilty of a misdemeanor charge of unlawful transactions with a child, which alleged he provided the victim with alcohol.

Throughout the trial, numerous students, school staff members, including Colstrip High School Principal Robin Nansel, and community members testified or attended proceedings in support of the victim.

John Lei, a friend of the family and a concerned parent, said the verdict represents more than justice for one victim.

“Justice was served for these young ladies, not only these young ladies, but community, statewide … a predator was removed from the streets,” said Lei. "Everybody that assisted did their due diligence, especially law enforcement.”

Small praised the courage of the victim and others who testified.

“These young ladies are real warriors,” she said. “They didn’t get scared. They faced a bad guy in the eye.”

Defense attorney Mark Parker said his team had hoped for a different outcome but acknowledged the jury’s decision.

“We expected acquittals," said Parker. 'We're forced to by our oaths and traditions to respect the jury verdict even though we very much so disagree with it, so we respect the verdict and disagree with it."

Both Parker and Small described the trial process as respectful and professional, crediting court staff, prosecutors, law enforcement, and the judge for maintaining order and dignity throughout the proceedings.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Small said the verdict carries significance beyond her daughter’s case, particularly for Native American women and girls, who she says are too often not believed when they report sexual violence.

"I'm so excited for the more past, present and future victims because all these young girls were actually heard and believed, and it's not something that's just swept under the rug.”

She also highlighted the strong community support she witnessed inside the courtroom.

“A lot of people would say it was scary, stressful, sad. But for me, there was so much beautiful things that happened in this chaotic event and week,” said Small.

Small hopes the outcome encourages other victims to come forward.

“There's people out there who will believe you and fight for you. Don't be scared," she said. "It's going to protect other children in the future is what happened today.”

Schuman-Kline could face a minimum of four years and a maximum of life in prison and was taken into custody following the presiding. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 26.

