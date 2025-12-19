Former Missoula ER doctor pleads guilty to several sexual assault charges

MISSOULA — Tyler James Hurst, a former Missoula emergency room doctor, is in custody after pleading guilty, or not contesting, several sexual assault charges. Hurst was accused of sexually assaulting 15 women while they were patients at the Community Medical Center emergency room, where he was a doctor.

Thursday, Hurst was in Missoula County District Court for a final pre-trial conference in front of Judge Shane Vannatta. At the hearing, he plead guilty to two charges of felony sexual intercourse without contest and three charges of sexual assault, two misdemeanors and a felony.

Hurst entered an Alford Plea in three additional charges of felony sexual intercourse without consent. An Alford Plea means that Hurst does not admit guilt, but concedes that the state has enough evidence for him to most likely be found guilty at trial. While he is technically still asserting innocence on those charges, the Court will sentence him similarly to a guilty plea.

Thursday afternoon, Hurst was booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility to await sentencing.