Former Montana State Prison guard gets deferred sentence for mistreating prisoner

DEER LODGE — A district judge in Powell County gave a former Montana State Prison corrections officer a relatively light sentence for mistreating a prisoner last spring, stating he believed the young man has taken responsibility for his actions.

“I do you think you are remorseful for what happened here, but I’m not sure you grasp the severity of it. And that’s what concerns me,” said District Judge Jeffrey Dahood.

Despite the concerns, the judge sentenced Thomas Blomquist to a three-year deferred sentence for his guilty plea to felony mistreating prisoners. The sentence allows Blomquist to avoid incarceration as long as he doesn’t get into legal trouble over the next three years.

Last March, while working for the prison, Blomquist trapped an inmate’s arm in the food slot of a cell door and kicked the door several times causing minor injuries to the inmate. Blomquist also left the area with the key that unlocks the slot door, which left the inmate’s arm stuck in the door for several minutes before another guard could unlock it.

During the sentencing hearing, the judge described the defendant’s actions that day as chilling.

“My biggest concern in this is that when you have somebody’s arm there and you’re kicking it, you could have seriously injured this person. I hope you understand that. This could have been way worse, way worse,” said Dahood.

Blomquist admitted he lost his temper when the inmate called him a derogatory name and spit at him.

“I know I should have turned the other cheek like the Bible says, but I’m human and I made a mistake. I acknowledge the mistake I made that day and express my remorse,” Blomquist told the judge.

The judge also gave Blomquist a six-month deferred sentence for misdemeanor official misconduct.