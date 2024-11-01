Former Montana Tech AD gets February trial date on drug charges

BUTTE — A new trial date has been set for a former Montana Tech athletic department staff member accused of drug charges.

Nicholas Bowsher is set for trial Feb. 3 in connection with 13 drug-related charges accusing him of receiving illegal drugs through the mail with intent to distribute while he was working as an assistant athletic director at Montana Tech in Butte.

Bowsher has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released from Montana Tech shortly after being charged. He remains free on special court conditions.

