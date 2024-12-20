Former Montana Tech staffer jailed for alleged bond violations

BUTTE - A former staff member in Montana Tech's athletic department who is facing drug-related charges could be in more legal trouble.

Nicholas Bowsher was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating conditions of his bond as he awaits trial on 13 drug-related charges, according to documents filed by the Butte-Silver Bow County Attorney's Office.

Bowsher was arrested in March, accused of receiving illegal drugs through the mail with intent to distribute them while he was employed with the Butte university. Bowsher has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been free on bond. However, he's accused of violating several conditions of his release.

Bowsher is being held in Butte jail without bond and prosecutors are considering filing additional charges against him.