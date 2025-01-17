Former Montana Tech staffer pleads not guilty to additional charges

BUTTE — A former Montana Tech staff member who faces several drug-related charges has pleaded not guilty to additional alleged crimes that prosecutors claim he committed while free on bond.

Nicholas Bowsher pleaded not guilty on Jan. 16 to two felony sex trafficking charges and an additional charge of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs. Bowsher already pleaded not guilty in April to 13 drug-related charges.

Prosecutors allege in May, while Bowsher was free on bond for the drug charges, he offered drugs or money to a known prostitute in Butte in exchange for sex.

The county also alleges he violated several conditions of his release, including changing his residence without telling the court and associating with drug traffickers.

“It’s very clear, he did not have court approval to do what he did. He committed new offenses, and he put the community at risk,” Deputy County Attorney Ann Shea told the court at Thursday’s hearing.

Bowsher’s attorney argued his client is not a flight risk and should be given a reasonable bond. He also is confident he will exonerate his client on the new charges.

“Oftentimes the title of the case is misleading and creates really good headlines, and I think that that’s going to be also proven true here. This is something that we are very much looking forward to addressing in court,” said Bowsher’s attorney Charles McIntosh.

District Judge Frank Joseph continued Bowsher’s bond at $250,000 and warned him he had better not violate release conditions if he bonds out again.

“The charges against you are very serious sir. We want to know where you’re at and what you’re doing. Do you understand that?” the judge said.