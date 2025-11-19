Former Troy police officer charged with grooming minors, tampering with evidence

TROY — We’re learning more about a former Troy police officer who is being charged with one count of Grooming of a child for Sexual Offense and one count of Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence.

Lincoln County prosecutors accuse former Troy Police Officer Layton Artigo of knowingly engaging in a pattern of grooming behavior, including in-person or electronic communication using the Snapchat app, with the intent of manipulating minors into engaging in sexual conduct.

Details emerge regarding former Troy police officer accused of misconduct involving minors



Prosecutors say on November 12, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Detectives became aware that the 23-year-old Artigo was potentially communicating with several minors in the Troy area.



According to charging documents, sheriff's office detectives interviewed a minor who had been communicating with Artigo via Snapchat. The documents state the minor told Artigo she had just turned 17, but he continued sending sexually explicit messages.

Artigo was fired by the Troy Police Department on November 12, and investigators obtained a search warrant for his electronic devices.

When law enforcement arrived at Artigo’s apartment, they reported the residence smelled like burnt plastic and observed empty containers of bleach. Detectives found a burned plastic pile in the oven containing parts of a computer.

After fleeing his residence, Artigo turned himself in to authorities in Southern California on November 14.

Artigo was still in the process of being extradited to Lincoln County as of Tuesday afternoon, and his court date is still pending.