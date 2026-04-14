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Fourth person charged in Butte slingshot vandalism spree

Three adults, Christopher Hern, Laine Lowder, and McKinsey Allen, were charged on April 6th with felony counts of criminal mischief in connection with this case.
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John Emeigh
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Posted

BUTTE - A fourth person has been charged in connection with a slingshot rampage in Butte that left more than 60 windows damaged around town.

Gaven Gordon, 24, of Butte, was charged on April 9th with felony criminal mischief, according to court documents filed in Butte Justice Court. Gordon is accused of being with a group who damaged dozens of windows to vehicles, residences and businesses around Butte late April 3rd and early April 4th.

Gordon was released on his own recognizance with special conditions after being charged.

Christopher Hern, Laine Lowder, McKinsey Allen, and a 17-year-old have also been charged in connection with this incident.

Police were able to identify the vehicle the suspects were in through residential security cameras and determined they had recently purchased a slingshot at Walmart and quickly arrested the suspects.

RELATED: Four suspects charged after Butte slingshot vandalism spree damages 50 windows

Three adults and teen charged in slingshot vandalism spree in Butte

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