Frenchtown school paraprofessional charged with felony child sex abuse

FRENCHTOWN — A Frenchtown schools paraprofessional has been charged with felony sexual abuse of children.

Steven Jeffrey Martin, 60, is accused of having cameras in his home recording video of two teenage boys that were living with him without their knowledge.

In charging documents, on February 14, Missoula County sheriff deputies responded to a home on Jenny Ann Court for a welfare check and possible sexual assault report.

When deputies arrived, they learned two teenage males, ages 16 and 18 temporarily living with the defendant, confronted Martin about a camera in their bathroom.

During the course of the investigation, Martin told the deputies he had cameras in the kitchen, upstairs bathroom, and each of the boy's bedrooms. Martin admitted to deputies he watched the videos quote "for entertainment" and "dancing naked in the bathroom singing." A deputy asked Martin what he does when watching the videos, Martin replied "sometimes masturbating."

Martin told deputies he thought his actions were a "victimless crime, no one else would find out."

In a statement to MTN News, Frenchtown Schools superintendent Les Meyer said the allegations do not relate to Martin's employment with the district. Meyer said Martin is on leave without pay pending a school board hearing to terminate his employment.

He added the school is cooperating with law enforcement and will share relevant information with families and students as it becomes available.

Martin is in the custody of the Missoula County Detention Center.