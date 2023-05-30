FWP seeks information on stolen signs near Whitehall

WHITEHALL — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks game wardens say they're investigating the theft of signs from two FWP sites in Jefferson County between December and April.

The signs were reportedly stolen from the Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park and Limespur Fishing Access Site near Whitehall. An FWP press release said some of the signs had information specific to the sites, while others were general traffic signs.

Anyone with information can get in touch via FWP's TIP-MONT website, or by calling 1-800-TIP-MONT. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office can also be contacted with information at 406-225-4075.

Those who provide information may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.