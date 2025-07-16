Great Falls jury awards $11.2M for abused infant

GREAT FALLS — A jury has awarded $11.2 million to Seraphina "Sera" Wilson, who was severely abused as an infant in 2009, leaving her blind and with traumatic brain injuries.

The verdict was issued Monday in a case that dates back to February 2009, when Wilson was beaten by her father's live-in girlfriend, Alicia Hocter.

The incident left Wilson, who was six months old at the time, with permanent blindness and a severe traumatic brain injury that requires full-time care.

Hocter was found guilty in a 2010 trial and is currently serving a sentence of 30 years in prison.

During the civil trial, Wilson's attorney Raph Graybill argued that the state knew as early as December 28, 2008, that Wilson was being abused.

Graybill said in a news release:

The State of Montana knew as early as December 28, 2008, that Sera was being abused, but did not implement a safety plan or seek emergency protection for Sera. It did not intervene after two subsequent reports on the household in January 2009 and stopped assessing her safety. Sera was then horrifically abused by her father’s live-in girlfriend, Alicia Hocter, on February 18, 2009.

He added, "The verdict also recognizes the importance of properly investigating child abuse and protecting children when abuse has occurred."

Great Falls attorney Max Davis, who represented the state in the trial, told MTN he was disappointed in the verdict but respects the process.