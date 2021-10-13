Great Falls man sentenced for distributing child pornography

GREAT FALLS — Joshua Nathan Stillman, who admitted sending child pornography videos to an undercover agent in an online chat room, was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Stillman, 46 years old, pleaded guilty in June 2021 to distribution of child pornography.

In court documents, the government alleged that in November and December 2020, an undercover FBI agent was in an online chat room on an application available to cell phone users. On November 23, 2020, a user in that chat room distributed two videos depicting child pornography to the undercover agent.

An investigation determined that Stillman was the user who distributed the videos to the agent, and Stillman admitted that he distributed the videos in the chat room.

A search warrant was executed on Stillman’s residence, and law enforcement officers seized and analyzed Stillman’s cell phone.

Stillman’s cell phone contained more than 300 images and videos depicting child pornography.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris presided, and sentenced Stillman to 12 years and six months in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said in a news release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyndee Peterson prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the FBI, and Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

