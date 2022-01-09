Great Falls man sentenced for meth trafficking

GREAT FALLS — Louis Jay Remillard, who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in the Great Falls area, was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Remillard, 50 years old, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to possession with intent to distribute meth.

Prosecutors alleged that in June 2020, law enforcement received reports of Remillard being involved in distributing meth in and around Great Falls.

In two instances, law enforcement seized a total of more than 97 grams of pure meth from Remillard.

From court documents:

On July 1, 2020, officers observed the defendant engaged in what was believed to be another drug transaction at a parked camper. He was detained. A probation search was completed on the camper. Law enforcement found approximately $1,200 in electronic money transfer receipts, showing funds had been sent from the defendant in Montana to a suspected co-conspirator in California. He was interviewed. He denied wrongdoing but, when left alone in an interview room, removed a bag of white substance from inside his pants and swallowed it. That suspected methamphetamine could not be retrieved or tested.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris presided and sentenced Remillard to eight years and eight months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said in a news release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan Plaut prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Great Falls Police Department, the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montana Highway Patrol.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Remillard also has numerous felony convictions in Cascade County and Yellowstone County for burglary, theft, escape, and criminal distribution of dangerous drugs.