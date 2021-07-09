Grubich appointed to serve on the Eighth Judicial District Court in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Governor Greg Gianforte on Wednesday announced that he is appointing David Grubich to serve on the Eighth Judicial District Court in Great Falls.

Grubich will fill the vacancy left when the Montana State Senate declined to confirm Michele Reinhart Levine, who was appointed to the bench in November 2020.

He will be sworn in to serve on the Montana Eighth Judicial District soon, and he will be up for election in 2022.

Grubich graduated from the University of Montana in 2007, and the UM School of Law in 2010. He has served as District Standing Master with the Montana Eighth Judicial District Court since August 2018. Before that time, he served in private practice in Great Falls.

TIMELINE



April 30, the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Montana notified the governor of a vacancy in the Eighth Judicial District.

May 4, the governor began soliciting applications from and nominations of any lawyer in good standing with the qualifications set forth by law for holding the position of district court judge.

May 14, Gianforte announced an advisory council of attorneys and community leaders in Cascade County to assist in reviewing qualified candidates to fill the vacancy. The advisory council unanimously identified Grubich as its top choice to fill the vacancy.

In June, the governor’s advisory council reviewed applicants and considered public comment, including letters of support and nominees’ statements at a forum of the Cascade County Bar Association.

The public comment period ended on June 30. The advisory council forwarded nominees to the governor on July 6. The governor met with the candidates whom the advisory council advanced.