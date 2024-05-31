Helena addiction counselor accused of sexual assault

HELENA — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Helena addiction counselor charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

Marvin Colman, of Colman Community Services, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a woman receiving counseling services.

According to court documents, the woman says Colman groped her and she received money from Colman for fentanyl.

The Missouri River Drug Task Force began investigating the alleged assault and relationship in November of 2023 after receiving information from Helena Probation and Parole.

During the investigation, court documents say the woman provided investigators with access to her phone that showed her conversations with Colman, and an employee of Colman told investigators that they witnessed Colman give the woman money.

Investigators say during an interview last January, the woman stated Colman gave her about $500 over a month to buy fentanyl, fully aware of the purpose of the money.

Court documents also say she told investigators that she had to kiss Colman to get the money, that he offered to take her to get drugs, and offered to let her stay at his office.

The arrest warrant and criminal charges were filed on May 20, just 10 days after the Department of Labor and Industry filed suit against Colman's business seeking more than $50,000 in back pay and penalties to an employee.

Marvin Colman opened Colman Community Services in 2022. Colman has been featured in stories on MTN in 2016, 2020, and 2023 where he spoke about addiction and recovery. Colman is also active in the Helena mixed martial arts community.

He is due to appear in Lewis and Clark Justice Court on the felony sex assault and drug charges on June 7.