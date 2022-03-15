Helena judge rules on Barrus mental state

HELENA — A state district judge has ruled the defense for Lloyd Barrus, the man convicted in the 2017 killing of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore, did not meet the burden for him to be ruled “guilty but mentally ill.”

Judge Kathy Seeley’s ruling paves the path for sentencing, and for him to serve his sentence in prison rather than the state hospital.

In her decision, Seeley said that although Barrus did suffer from a mental disorder, he repeatedly showed an understanding of the criminality of his actions and the ability to “conform his behavior to the requirements of law.”

A jury found Barrus guilty of deliberate homicide by accountability and two counts of attempted deliberate homicide by accountability on Sept. 21, 2021.

Following the trial, his lawyers sought to have him ruled “guilty but mentally ill.” Montana law says a person can be found guilty but mentally ill if they have a condition that left them “unable to appreciate the criminality of the defendant's behavior or to conform the defendant's behavior to the requirements of the law.”

At a January hearing, Barrus’ defense argued his condition “robbed him of the ability to appreciate and conform,” and recommended he be committed to the state hospital and continue treatment.

The prosecution argued that while Barrus may suffer from a delusional disorder, those delusions are separate from his anti-government attitudes. They also pointed to reported use of alcohol in the time leading up to the chase as a contributing factor to his actions.

