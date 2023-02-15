Watch Now
Helena man arrested for Belgrade swatting call, false report of gunshots

Posted at 4:41 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 18:53:59-05

A Helena man was arrested on January 27, 2023, for allegedly making a false report of gunshots inside a residence.

On January 26, 2023, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Belgrade residence for reported gunshots inside the residence. Deputies made contact with three people at the residence who confirmed this was a false report.

A swatting call is an anonymous false report from an anonymous caller on an active killing or imminent killing of innocent people. Sheriff Dan Springer says swatting calls are extremely dangerous and puts the general public at risk.

After determining no altercation had occurred and an investigation, the male caller was identified as Ray Saldana Flores.

Flores’ phone was seized through a search warrant. The cell phone was identified in making the phone calls and texts using out-of-service phone numbers on the phone.

Flores’ location was tracked through internet searches and activity placing him in Helena just before the non-emergency call was made.

If we receive more information, we will provide updates.

