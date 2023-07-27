Homicide, apparent suicide investigated in Lincoln County

LIBBY – Two men were found dead on Wednesday afternoon near Rexford.

Law enforcement responded to the Rexford Bench boat launch for a report of a shooting at approximately 3:15 p.m.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short says the incident reportedly began as a verbal argument between two men at the boat ramp.

Eric Newman, 40 of Bend Oregon, got back in his vehicle to back down the boat ramp when the other man — identified as Christopher Foster, 51, of Kalispell — pulled a handgun and shot Newman.

Sheriff Short says Foster then went back to the parking area and was later found in his vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both men died at the scene.

An investigation into the shootings is continuing.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Eureka Police Department, the U.S. Border Patrol, the U.S. Forest Service and the Eureka Volunteer Ambulance all responded to the scene.