Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Info sought on Anaconda bar burglary

There was a burglary and theft of a safe
cop lights
MTN News
cop lights
Posted at 3:07 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 17:32:03-04

ANACONDA — The Midway Bar in Anaconda was reportedly burglarized Monday morning and local law enforcement is asking the public for help in their investigation.

According to a social media post from the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Law Enforcement Center, officials are seeking information on any suspicious persons or vehicles around the 300 block of E Commercial, in the alley, or intersecting streets around 0200 to 0600 on the morning of October 3rd. There was a burglary and theft of a safe from the Midway Bar.

A dark-gray Carhartt beanie cap (pictured) was left behind as well as several other items.

carhartt hat.jpg

If you have any information, contact Det. Staley by messaging the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Law Enforcement Center Facebook page or call 406-563-5241 or text 406-490-5269.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch original reports from MTN News