LIBBY – Federal, state and county officials are investigating several wildfires that were started by fireworks on the Jennings Haul Road on the Libby Ranger District.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 406-293-4112.

The Kootenai National Forest is currently in very high fire danger.

Forest officials note that fireworks are illegal on federal and state lands, regardless of weather conditions.