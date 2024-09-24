Inmate death reported at Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center

BUTTE — An inmate at the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center died after being found unconscious and severely wounded on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.

According to a Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement media release, a detention officer found the inmate not breathing with "severe lacerations" around 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, and the inmate was taken to St. James Hospital.

The release said the inmate was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The inmate's injuries are believed to be self-inflicted.

The inmate's body will be transported to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death. The release said the inmate's family has been notified, but the inmate's name is not being released at this time pending notification of other relatives.

An investigation into the inmate's death, led by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, is in its early stages and more information will be released when available, according to the release.

We will update you as we get more information.