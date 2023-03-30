Inmate was shot after taking a hostage at Glasgow hospital

(UPDATE, MARCH 30) Valley County Sheriff Tom Boyer says that a hostage situation resulted in the suspect being shot by a law enforcement officer.

According to a news release, it happened at about 2:35 p.m. when a detention center inmate took a hostage at the Glasgow hospital.

The Sheriff's Office said: "The incident was a hostage situation and was resolved by a deputy discharging his duty weapon to protect the life of the innocent."

The inmate was flown to Billings to receive advanced trauma care.

The name of the inmate has not yet been released.

No officers, hospital staff, or members of the public were injured during the incident.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the circumstances of the shooting. Phillips County Sheriff Jerry Lytle has been asked to complete the administrative review of this incident.

(1st REPORT, MARCH 29) A "security incident" caused a brief lockdown at Frances Mahon Deaconess Hospital in Glasgow on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

According to the Glasgow Courier, law enforcement officers responded to the incident, which was reportedly "resolved," and there is no concern for public safety at this time.

No details about the incident have been released by law enforcement officials at this point.

KRTV contacted the Valley County Sheriff's Office and was told that a representative would call us back; as of 6:30pm, we have not received a reply.

