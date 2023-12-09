Investigation into East Missoula shooting continues

MISSOULA — The investigation into a shooting on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 5, 2023, in East Missoula is continuing.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reports detectives are continuing to follow up on leads. in the case.

Anyone who was in the area of the Sha-Ron Fishing Access on Tuesday and has any information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 406–721–4444.

A man was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the area of the Sha-Ron Fishing Access