Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Investigation into East Missoula shooting continues

Sha Ron Shooting 12523
Derek Joesph/MTN News
Law enforcement investigating reports of a shooting a the Sha Ron Fishing Access Site in East Missoula on December 5, 2023.
Sha Ron Shooting 12523
Posted at 7:16 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 21:16:01-05

MISSOULA — The investigation into a shooting on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 5, 2023, in East Missoula is continuing.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reports detectives are continuing to follow up on leads. in the case.

Anyone who was in the area of the Sha-Ron Fishing Access on Tuesday and has any information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 406–721–4444.

A man was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the area of the Sha-Ron Fishing Access

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader