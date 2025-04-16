Investigation underway into Powell County Sheriff's Office Captain

DEER LODGE — A Montana Department of Justice investigation is underway concerning a member of the Powell County Sheriff’s Office, who was also a former employee of Powell County High School.

The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) confirmed to MTN News this week that the office is investigating Austin Micu of Powell County. DCI wouldn't provide any further details about the investigation.

Powell County Superintendent of Schools Rick Duncan told KXLF in an email Wednesday that “the district is also conducting an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct between a former school employee and a student.” Duncan said he could not comment further pending the outcome of the investigation.

While Duncan could not name Micu as the subject of the investigation, a person familiar with the case who did not wish to be identified told MTN News a complaint was made to the school and law enforcement in March while Micu was a wrestling coach for the school.

When reached for comment by email on the DCI investigation, Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles said, "I am aware of the DCI investigation regarding Captain Micu. I have no comment on the investigation or his current employment status at this time."

A message seeking comment was left with Micu at the Sheriff’s Office, but a reply was not received as of deadline.